Protestors have stopped work at Adani’s Abbott Point coal terminal. Picture: Evan Morgan
Environment

Protesters stop work at Adani’s Abbot Point

by JACOB MILEY
11th Sep 2019 8:50 AM
FOUR people have stopped work at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal this morning by walking into the port and locking themselves to coal loading infrastructure.

Two of the group stopped work at 4:30am by locking themselves to a conveyor belt at the site, near Bowen.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident about 4.15am and remained on scene.

Last month, the State Government announced it would be introducing a suite of laws to address "extremist" protesters.

Police would be given extra powers to search for "dangerous devices" protesters are commonly using to lock themselves on to rail lines or cause traffic mayhem in cities.

It is unclear how the protesters locked themselves to the infrastructure.

