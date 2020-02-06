Menu
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Environment

Protests as Adani faces court on land clearing charge

by Tracey Ferrier
6th Feb 2020 9:52 AM
INDIAN miner Adani could be hit with a $3 million fine if it's convicted of giving the Queensland government false or misleading information about land clearing activities.

The company is due in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday after the state environment department charged it last year with clearing part of its controversial Carmichael mine site in 2018.

 

The company has blamed an administrative error and says no environmental harm resulted from its activities.

But the department has argued the company knew or should have known it had provided misleading information.

The case relates to information in Adani's 2017/2018 annual return for the mine, with the department accusing the miner of failing to report a disturbance area of more than 130 hectares.

"The department alleges that Adani's annual return contained false and misleading information about the disturbance already undertaken at the mine during the annual return period," the department said in July last year, when it announced the prosecution.

The case is due to be heard in court at 9am, with Adani mine opponents due to stage a rally beforehand.

adani mine adani protests climate change climate protests extinction rebellion

