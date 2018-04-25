Proud former navy officer leads ex-servicewomen in march

MAUREEN Westhead joined the navy at age 18 in the 1960s, following in the footsteps of her father who served in World War II.



The Hervey Bay local proudly led ex-servicewomen and group By the Left in the Anzac Day parade in Hervey Bay yesterday.



Looking back at her serving years, she said there was strong camaraderie throughout the ranks.



"I was in the Royal New Zealand Navy for six years, from 1961 to 1967," Ms Westhead said.



"Numbers were down at one point, and they were considering cutting the unit."





With no GPS systems back then, her role involved manually marking ship locations onto a chart.



This year, the ex-servicewomen were put towards the front of the Hervey Bay march with the change in-line with 2018 being the year of the woman.



The parade marshal was also female.



Among the representatives in the group yesterday was nurse Aurora Avice-Pacifique.

Hervey Bay Anzac Day march: Thousands came along to Hervey Bay for the Anzac Day march, which started at Hunter St.





Based at Hervey Bay Hospital, she has done plenty of travelling in her career, and said a supportive family allowed her to pursue her dreams.



Two young women, who were Anzac Centenary Scholarship Winners, got a chance to read their written works to a packed crowd.



Sarah Laidler, a Hervey Bay State High School graduate now studying veterinary science in Armidale, delivered a poem following the 9.15am march.



"I've always had respect for the Anzacs and the sacrifices they made," Ms Laidler said.



"I have taken part in almost every march since Year 2, so it was pretty special to stand at the front."



Current St James Lutheran College Year 12 student and aspiring doctor Cassidy Dobson had the honour of delivering a speech to the crowd.



"Mine was a speech about Kokoda and its influence on our culture," Cassidy said.



"It was very emotional being able to deliver it to veterans.



"Both my grandfathers fought in Papua New Guinea."