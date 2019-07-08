Menu
Taylor Dunn looked the part during the Day in the Park event.
Proud Marys mark 20 years at Poppins Day in the Park

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
THE Proud Marys celebrated 20 years of Poppins magic on Saturday with their annual morning tea event.

President Joy Newman was pleased to see so many people dressed up in costumes for the Day in the Park, which is the final event of the eight-day Mary Poppins Festival.

The sound of bagpipes marked the start of the morning tea, followed by a performance from the Maryborough Youth Choir.

"It was just wonderful," Ms Newman said.

Councillor David Lewis then officially opened this year's Mary Poppins Literary Competition.

The Proud Marys' special anniversary was celebrated with a cake, which also marked the upcoming 120th birthday of Poppins author PL Travers.

Ms Newman said the festival got off to a slow start thanks to the rain, but after 10am the crowd began to build, with families taking in the sights and sounds of the many activities and live music around the Portside Precinct.

"A lot of people got into character for the day," she said.

