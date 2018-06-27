OPINION: Proud of our effort, but tired of 'brave' Socceroos

Australia's Mile Jedinak and Tim Cahill applaud the Aussie supporters after their loss to Peru during their final FIFA World Cup group match at Fisht Stadium during the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

OPINION: Unlucky. Gallant. Brave.

Three words used to summarise the efforts of our Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, but three words that gloss over another failure at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

I'm proud of our Socceroos.

They fought tooth-and-nail with France and were unlucky not to earn a point, then the brave Australians went toe-to-toe with Denmark and almost nabbed a crucial victory.

They gallantly stood before a Peru side in its first World Cup in 36 years, but two wonderful goals (one, unluckily for Australia, not called offside) destroyed any hope of a dream of finishing on a high.

I don't expect the Socceroos to win the World Cup yet, not by a long shot, and I am also well aware of the strength of the world's football powers.

But I am tired of seeing our inability to score goals and earn results that matters glossed over with praise for the way we lost.

While I love the effort and dedication of every athlete performing at the highest level, elite sport is about results.

That doesn't have to be a gold medal or win every single time an elite athlete (or team) performs, but if there is a measurable improvement it can be a good thing.

The Socceroos haven't won a World Cup game in eight years. They scored two goals this campaign, both penalties.

The usage of our go-to man Tim Cahill, the man who finally earned game time for the second half of the Peru game to play in four consecutive World Cups, will be debated.

I believe he could have been the difference against Denmark: his hunger, determination, and both the lift he gives our team and the attention he attracts from opposition defences are unquantifiable qualities Cahill brings to the table - regardless of the form he shows in club football.

But nothing Bert van Marwijk, any player or assistant coach can say about the World Cup will solve our biggest issue: the inability to score, particularly from open play.

It is a glaring issue with our national team, but one that doesn't have an easy fix.

Cahill is no longer the go-to man, his international career over. The likes of Daniel Arzani and Jamie Maclaren are exciting, lethal players, as is Matthew Leckie and Tom Rogic.

Maclaren didn't have an opportunity this World Cup, while the other three broke defences, created chances but couldn't find that goal.

I don't have a solution - if I did, I'd send my resume to David Gallop, Graham Arnold and cash in. But if players, Arnold and the FFA focus on how we score (and not depending on or blaming luck for our results) we could become a side that can create its own luck, and even win.