Proud service of 49 years for his country

WO1 Rick Brown retiring after 49 years in the Australian Defence Force and looked back with fond memories of his time in the army.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THROUGHOUT the half century he served his country, Warrant Officer Class One Rick (Eric) Brown personally witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Australian history.

The Brisbane floods in 1974, Cyclone Tracy in 1975 and military deployment to Iraq – he was there for it all.

Now, as he prepares to retire after a lifetime of service, WO Brown knows his memories from his army days will never leave him.

He enlisted in the Australian Army on July 29, 1970.

The Vietnam War was still raging with Australian troops actively involved.

National service was being withdrawn and WO Brown’s first posting was to the Infantry Corp based with 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, in Townsville.

It was in Townsville his first name Eric was changed to Rick to avoid confusion with another soldier in his section and it has stuck ever since.

The years 1974 and 1975 saw nature unleash its fury on Brisbane and Darwin and he was there to help clean up and rebuild the devastated cities.

His first overseas posting was when he transferred across to Delta Company 6 RAR in Singapore in 1972 where he was stationed for almost two years.

In 1974 he had a parachute accident, injuring both knees and his back and was transferred to RAR Army Ordnance Corp and became a clerk administrator.

During 1999 he was sent to the Solomon Islands for 18 months as the Administration Adviser to the Royal Solomon Island Police.

There was a coup during 2000 and he was seconded to the planned withdrawal of 600 Australian citizens on HMAS Tobruk.

He was later deployed to Iraq as part of the Iraq Army Training Team in September 2004 and came home in January 2005.

“I was involved with training Iraqis to do their job to protect themselves and we were attacked several times and had to defend ourselves,” he said.

Born in Sydney in 1952, he was a Cadet Under Officer during high school.

He married Kay Miller on December 14, 1974.

They had two daughters, Tamara, born in 1976 and Kristy, born in 1978.

Looking back over his military career, WO Brown had no regrets about joining the Army 49 years ago.

“It’s been a really good, fulfilling career, the military will take a normal civilian and teach them a set of skills and then allow you to use them and pass on those skills to others,” WO Brown said.

“Army encourages you to lead your people but also to teach them the skills they require.”

The retiring Warrant Officer showed a wry sense of humour about one of his many experiences during his time in the military.

“I got to sit on one of Saddam Hussein’s thrones while stationed in Iraq and not too many people can make that claim,” he said.