Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANZAC DAY: TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets leading seaman Kieran Schubert raises flag during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Maryborough Queens Park cenotaph.
ANZAC DAY: TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets leading seaman Kieran Schubert raises flag during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Maryborough Queens Park cenotaph. Valerie Horton
News

Proud teen continues flag raising tradition on Anzac Day

Annie Perets
by
27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

FOR Kieran Schubert, raising the flag at the Maryborough Anzac Day dawn service is a tradition he has proudly upheld for four years.

"It's a privilege,” Kieran said.

"Anzac Day is about paying our respects to the diggers.

"I nominate myself for the flag raising as it's something I enjoy doing.”

The 17-year-old's special role was made possible through his involvement with TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets, where he is a leading seaman.

He joined the Maryborough cadets four years ago, with the branch recently named the best in Australia.

"It's like a second family, we have so much fun and learn heaps,” he said.

"We go sailing, power boating, and we also do adventurous camps.

"It's a weekly thing, and we do parades on some weekends.”

As Kieran will be 18 next year, he won't be able to the dawn service flag raising any more meaning the role is up for grabs.

The Year 12 St Mary's College student hopes to become a mechanic when he graduates.

Joining the Royal Australian Navy is also on the cards.

TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets will receive the Navy League of Australia Trophy next month.

The acknowledgement follows an inspection of the unit in October last year by the National Commander of the Australian Navy Cadets, Captain Kerry Rayner, OAM, ANC.

View more photos from Anzac Day on page 14.

anzac day fccommunity fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hervey Bay operators to conduct Tobruk tours

    Hervey Bay operators to conduct Tobruk tours

    News Two Fraser Coast businesses have been selected to conduct diving tours of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    premium_icon REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    News Malicious "selfie” sharing site exposed

    BY-ELECTION: Candidates answer questions in Howard

    BY-ELECTION: Candidates answer questions in Howard

    Council News Candidates are facing questions from the Howard community.

    Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    premium_icon Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    Council News Cr Chapman apologised for a mail tampering scandal at the meeting.

    Local Partners