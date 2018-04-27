Proud teen continues flag raising tradition on Anzac Day

ANZAC DAY: TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets leading seaman Kieran Schubert raises flag during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Maryborough Queens Park cenotaph.

Valerie Horton

FOR Kieran Schubert, raising the flag at the Maryborough Anzac Day dawn service is a tradition he has proudly upheld for four years.

"It's a privilege,” Kieran said.

"Anzac Day is about paying our respects to the diggers.

"I nominate myself for the flag raising as it's something I enjoy doing.”

The 17-year-old's special role was made possible through his involvement with TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets, where he is a leading seaman.

He joined the Maryborough cadets four years ago, with the branch recently named the best in Australia.

"It's like a second family, we have so much fun and learn heaps,” he said.

"We go sailing, power boating, and we also do adventurous camps.

"It's a weekly thing, and we do parades on some weekends.”

As Kieran will be 18 next year, he won't be able to the dawn service flag raising any more meaning the role is up for grabs.

The Year 12 St Mary's College student hopes to become a mechanic when he graduates.

Joining the Royal Australian Navy is also on the cards.

TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets will receive the Navy League of Australia Trophy next month.

The acknowledgement follows an inspection of the unit in October last year by the National Commander of the Australian Navy Cadets, Captain Kerry Rayner, OAM, ANC.

