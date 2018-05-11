'Claims of Cashless Debit Card support are false': Lawson

UPDATE: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has responded to claims that his comments about 75 per cent of Hinkler supporting the implementation of the Cashless Debit Card are false.

"I stand behind my facts 100 per cent," Mr Pitt said.

"From the direct mail-out to just over 32,000 constituents, phone polling of around 500 people, around 5500 direct emails and many phone calls to my office, support for the Cashless Debit Card remains strong at 75 per cent.

"Every response from a constituent on the electoral role, whether it was to the mail-out, emails, phone polling, or phone call has been logged.

"Unlike online surveys or polls on social media, these people have only been counted once and I know they are constituents of Hinkler.

"Can any local media outlet that has run a survey or poll categorically state that the people who have voted are residents in the Hinkler electorate?"

EARLIER: Former Labor Hinkler candidate Tim Lawson has disputed MP Keith Pitt's claim that 75 per cent of people in the region support cashless card.

The Cashless Debit Card - which would see only 20 per cent of some welfare recipients payments delivered in cash - is back on the table for Hinkler.

"Keith Pitt has put it back on the agenda as a smoke screen because of the National Party's ineptitude and impotence when representing the people of Hinkler," Mr Lawson said.

"He has made another false claim that 75 per cent of Hinkler is in favour of the card and is trying to cover up the fact that he, again, hasn't managed to gain anything for us out of the Federal Budget.

"He has proven yet again that he is asleep at the wheel and out of touch with the working families of our great area."

Keith Pitt has stated that surveys carried out in the region have shown widespread support of the cashless card.

Supporters of the card say it provides a way for families to manage their budgets without spending too much on gambling or alcohol.

Opponents believe it may stigmatise the region and that low-income earners doing the right thing will be grouped in with those who are not.

The card has been plagued with controversy since discussion on its implementation began following last year's Federal Budget.

In that budget, funding was set aside to expand the program to two new sites after trials of the card were declared a success in Ceduna and the East Kimberley.

Mr Pitt believes Hinkler should be one of the two expansion sites.

When the legislation to extend the trial sites to include Hinkler went to the Senate in February, there were a number of amendments, the final one which was voted on had Hinkler removed from the list of sites.

South Australian senators, including Nick Xenophon, said they would need more information before accepting the card in Hinkler.

The Senate passed the amendments which included the Goldfields as the third trial site and extending the two original trial sites until June 2019.

Further legislation would need to be implemented for the card to be introduced in Hinkler.

When the NewsMail polled its readers last year when the card was first mooted, 82 per cent of voters said they didn't agree with it coming to Bundaberg. A total of 438 people voted.

Later last year the NewsMail asked readers if a report into the effectiveness of the card had changed their stance.

With 150 votes, only one per cent said new findings on the card had led them to change their mind to supporting it.

Six per cent, on the other hand, said additional information on the card had led them to drop their support.

Twenty-four per cent said they had always supported it and always would, while 68 per cent said they never had and never would.