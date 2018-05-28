Menu
Trevor Veale
P Plate driver accused driving more than double legal limit

Jessica Cook
28th May 2018 1:37 PM

Two drivers will face court charged with drink driving after allegedly failing random breath tests at the weekend.

Police allege a 37-year-old female, on her P-plates, was caught driving while two and a half times over the legal blood alcohol limit about 6.40pm Sunday.  

The legal BAC for P-platers is 0.00.  

A 45-year-old man also returned a BAC of 0.179 - more than three and a half times over the legal limit.  

The man was pulled over on Sunday just after 1pm on Charlton Esplanade.  

Both drivers will face court next month.  

drink driver fccrime p plater
