Psychic’s bleak 2018 predictions

WORLD economies nosediving, another royal engagement and a bold strike against North Korea by Donald Trump.

Welcome to the year 2018, according to a prominent British psychic.

Craig Hamilton-Parker reckons he can see into the future, and the self-styled prophet paints a grim vision of what's waiting for us in the new year.

The Southampton-born psychic may not always get it right, but he can count Brexit and Trump among his correct predictions, so he may be on to something, The Sun reports.

And this time he's taken to YouTube to share his insight about what we can expect to see playing out over the coming months.

Among his bleaker predictions are a string of terror attacks, as well as a global economic downturn.

He also says Britain will be gripped by mass strikes, while claiming that a US warship will sink at some point in 2018.

But it's not all bad. The clairvoyant, who had correctly guessed that Hillary Clinton would resign from politics in 2017, also predicted that Kim Jong-un's grip on North Korea would loosen.

In fact, Craig reckons that the tubby tyrant will be overthrown by his people after US forces strike a key trade route.

He also claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce their engagement next year, and thinks Theresa May will cling on to her position as PM.

Meanwhile, the EU is facing some of its darkest days, apparently, while Donald Trump will dodge an impeachment attempt next year, according to Craig.

Away from politics, the psychic has claimed a volcano near Naples will erupt, a prediction which could refer to Mount Vesuvius - the huge volcano which destroyed Pompeii in AD 79.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

And sticking to the theme of natural disasters, a huge chunk of the Antarctic ice sheet is apparently set to break off.

All in all, it's not looking too rosy - but could there be an upside?

Writing on his blog, Craig says: "2018 will be a year of political turmoil and environmental crisis caused by dramatic and unprecedented weather.

"Many of the above predictions are pretty gloomy but I feel that there will be a simultaneous growth in spirituality for the people of the world that will now start to lead us into a Golden Age.

"Conflict and hardship plus growing environmental problems will bring good people together and ignite a desire to seek the true purpose of human life."

Previously, we told how Craig had predicted that a bold new political party would emerge after the general election.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.