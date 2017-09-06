Pub courtesy bus involved in three-car crash in Hervey Bay

A three-car crash happened on Torquay Rd, Scarness next to the Torquay Police Station, about 7.41pm on September 6.

A COURTESY bus from a popular Hervey Bay licensed venue was one of the vehicles involved in a three-car crash in Scarness.

Emergency crews got the call at 7.41pm on Wednesday about the car pile-up on Torquay Rd.

The accident scene was next to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

A three-car crash happened on Torquay Rd, Scarness next to the Torquay Police Station, about 7.41pm on September 6. Annie Perets

Nearby resident John Hazel heard the series of events which he describes as "very loud."

"It was three distinct crashes," Mr Hazel said.

"They were all in a matter of a fraction of a second."

The Chronicle understands emergency crews are using hydraulic cutters to rescue trapped people.

Paramedics are providing treatment on scene.

Shattered glass lay scattered over the surface of the road from the impact of the cars.