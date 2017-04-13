PUB CRAWL: Biggest costume party in Queensland coming

IT'S become one of the biggest costume parties in Queensland as Maryborough sets out to seal its claim to have the World's Biggest Pub Crawl.

This year outback outfits are being assembled and green-themed costumes created as the quirkiest city in Australia girds it loins to win the world record back from Kansas City.

World's Greatest Pub Crawl chairman Brendan Heit said the pub crawl this year on April 30 would run from noon to 8pm, giving crawlers an extra hour to win the title.

"We are urging everyone this year to focus on keeping moving to the 10 pubs, getting those 10 stamps and putting their cards in the collection boxes. We have lost a bit of focus in the last couple of years because everyone has such a good time that they forget they need to win the record."

Brendan said the Guinness Book of Records paperwork was in place and the signs were looking good. Videos of the pub crawl launch with the "Kansas City Here We Come" song had been viewed more than 90,000 times on line.

"Now all we need is about 5000 happy people to make their way to the 10 pubs, buy any sort of drink, get their cards stamped and put the completed cards into the collection boxes. There's the incentive of a $1000 lucky draw of completed cards but mainly it's about winning the world record back for Maryborough and Australia."

The challenge will start on Sunday, April 30 (Labour Day Weekend), at Pub Crawl Central at City Hall, where merchandise and information will be available and costumes judged from 11am to 2pm.

The time cannon will fire for the start of the event, running this year from noon until 8pm. Pub crawlers can start at any pub and visit them in any order. Free buses will run from the City Hall to the Carriers Arms Hotel and the Brolga Bar.

Brendan said the $2000 on offer for best costumes ($1000 for the best team of five or more, $500 for a team of four or under and $500 for the best individual) was an incentive for people to step out wearing zany outfits but for a lot of people it was about fun.

"Some people just wear a colour theme but costumes add to the great atmosphere. We have live entertainment at each hotel and plenty of food available."