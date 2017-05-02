Pub Fest arrest allegedly nabs meth, cash haul

A PUB crawler allegedly caught with 14grams of methyl amphetamine and a large sum of cash has fronted court.

Jason Aaron Tinson was arrested by police patrolling Maryborough's popular PubFest at the Old Sydney Hotel on Sunday.

He appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with possessing a quantity of meth exceeding schedule three, possessing tainted property, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and possession of property suspected of being used in a crime.

Mr Tinson's defence lawyer Travis George asked for a brief of evidence and told the court his client wished to apply for bail.

Mr George told the court his client intended to plead not-guilty to the charges and could provide an explanation for both the drugs and money.

"[Mr Tinson] instructs me he had saved that money... to buy a utility vehicle in Maryborough," Mr George said.

"He got together his savings, travelled to Maryborough to look at a car on sale."

He said his client risked being sent to the Supreme Court on the drug charge which meant he could be waiting months before he faced court again.

Police Prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll tendered an objection to bail, and said the size of the alleged haul was compounded by Mr Tinson's history.

Magistrate John Smith said there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Tinson offending while on bail, and denied the application.

Mr Tinson will appear in court again on June 19.