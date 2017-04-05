PUB FEST: Have a drink and be part of a world record attempt

LET'S get back our record!

That's the message from Pub Fest chairman Brendan Heit.

"We are aiming to get at least 5000 people along," he said.

Launch for this years World's Greatest Pub Fest. Alistair Brightman

So get your costumes ready because the iconic Maryborough event is coming up on April 30.

This year's theme is the "Aussie outback".

"That could include dressing like a farmer, a crocodile, a kangaroo or a bunyip," Mr Heit said.

"I'm expecting a lot of cowboys.

"Or, people can come dressed in all green."

Since starting in 2005, Maryborough has snatched the World's Greatest Pub Crawl title multiple times.

But Kansas City beat our last record by 167 people in 2013 and since then, we have not been able to get it back.

Launch for this years World's Greatest Pub Fest. (L) Mary Heritage, Julie Berthelsen, Derek F Smith, Town Crier and Kaysahn Berthelsen. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough needs at least 4886 to head along to the pub crawl to once again take the crowning glory.

Mr Heit said we had a leg up this year thanks to the Heritage City recently receiving RV friendly status.

"We are marketing the event to RV travellers and promoting it to all age groups," he said.

"It will also be running a bit longer this year starting at noon and ending at 8pm."

Aside from a boost to the local economy, profit from tickets will go to Rural Aid.

"It's especially relevant now coming out of the drought and connects to our theme," Mr Heit said.

If any more motivation is needed to get dressed up and head along, there are thousands of dollars worth of prizes for best dressed.

"There's a great vibe going into this year's event and everyone is so excited," Mr Heit said.

"The Pub Fest weekend will be huge with the town to benefit from the population spike."

Buy tickets at pubfest.com.au.