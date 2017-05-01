PUB FEST RECORD: Missed it by a 'country mile'

MISSED it by a 'country mile'.

That's what the organisers of the World's Greatest Pub Fest are saying after another year of falling short of the numbers needed to take out the world record.

Though the exact number of crawlers who officially finished the ten pub journey won't be known for a few days, Pub Fest committee member Nancy Bates said the numbers of cards handed in was well under the 4886.

"We're off the record by a country mile," she said.

"We had more than 5000 people out there with cards but unfortunately they all didn't come back.

"The pub crawl was the world's biggest, it's just proving hard getting the proof to Guinness World Records."

With next year's event already in planning, Mrs Bates said organisers will be looking at providing a better incentive for people to hand in their cards.

"They go out and have too much of a good time and get somewhere, like the venue, meet friends, and think it'll be right as someone else will hand in their card," she said.

At present, a $1000 prize is up for grabs for one lucky person who handed in their card. This year's winner is yet to be announced.

The Heritage City initially took out the title for the world's largest pub crawl in 2005 with 1198 attendees, and later held the title again from 2009 to 2013.

This year's theme was the colour green, and anything Australian.

"The costumes were brilliant, as always. This event has cemented itself as the biggest costume party in Queensland," Mrs Bates said.

Next year's PubFest theme is yet to be decided, with the organising committee keen on suggestions.

Brisbane attendee Diana Stowers said it was an amazing weekend, stating it was "very impressive from an outsider view."

More to come...