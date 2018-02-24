Pub fight ends in mum, son arrested
A BAR fight which attracted swarms of police cars to a Urangan hotel on Thursday night is being treated as a family disturbance.
Police went to the hotel just before 9pm after reports of a volatile argument between mum and son.
Tables were overturned during the fight.
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing police.
The River Heads woman was also charged with failing to leave a licenced premises and for being drunk and disorderly.
A man was also charged.
The pair is expected to face court at a later date.