Police cars swarmed a Urangan pub after a fight between a mum and son on Thursday night.
Pub fight ends in mum, son arrested

Amy Formosa
24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A BAR fight which attracted swarms of police cars to a Urangan hotel on Thursday night is being treated as a family disturbance.

Police went to the hotel just before 9pm after reports of a volatile argument between mum and son.

Tables were overturned during the fight.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing police.

The River Heads woman was also charged with failing to leave a licenced premises and for being drunk and disorderly.

A man was also charged.

The pair is expected to face court at a later date.

