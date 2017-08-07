26°
Pub open for dinner after car crashes into bistro at lunch

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 8:41 AM

Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough.
Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough. Boni Holmes

STAFF at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel have soldiered on over the weekend after an elderly woman allegedly lost control of her car and crashed through the bistro of the pub on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics treated people at the scene but no one was seriously injured.

A hotel manager, who asked not to be named, said the pub was open for dinner on Friday night despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough.
Car crashes through Old Sydney Hotel's bistro on Ellena St, Maryborough. Boni Holmes



The manager said hotel patrons were using a side door for access instead of the main bistro doors where the crash happened.

She said it was thanks to the hard work of staff that the hotel was able to open.

Several people were knocked off their chairs when the car crashed through the doors, while a group was in the bistro celebrating a 91st birthday.

Pauline Wallace was having lunch at the venue when the crash happened and said she saw her friend Allen Woods get squashed up against a table because of the impact.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said no charges had yet been laid as a result of the incident.
 

fraser coast lunch old maryborough hotel

