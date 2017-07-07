UPDATE: Woman charged for alleged theft of 88yo man's wallet

UPDATE 7AM: A 33-year-old has been charged with robbery for allegedly stealing an 88-year-old man's wallet.

The 33-year-old allegedly ran from a Urangan hotel with the man's wallet, four patrons at the hotel gave chase.

The woman will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The Maryborough woman was held in police custody after being charged in Maryborough late Thursday.

EARLIER:

WATCHING an elderly man allegedly getting robbed was a shock for Jeffrey Dover.



But what happened next was even more startling.



As a woman allegedly ran from a Urangan hotel with the 88-year-old man's wallet, four patrons at the hotel gave chase.



A female employee of the hotel was in the car park and noticed the alleged commotion, joining in the pursuit and recovering the wallet.



Meanwhile, Mr Dover and another staff member stayed with a man, who had been reportedly knocked over during the incident and had suffered a couple of minor abrasions.



"The man was very visibly shaken and stressed," Mr Dover said.



Not only did the wallet contain money, it also had memorabilia of the man's wife, who died recently, Mr Dover said.



The brazen theft happened about 12.30pm on Thursday.



Mr Dover said he had only just arrived at the hotel when he heard the commotion and allegedly saw the woman run out the door.



While he was saddened that someone tried to allegedly steal from an elderly man, he said was proud and amazed by the actions of those who had potentially risked their own safety and assisted the man in every way they could.



"It just shows the value of a good Samaritan and good people," he said.



Mr Dover also praised the efforts of police, who he said arrived promptly at the scene.



"They were very efficient and decent to that man," he said.



"He was a little bit emotional."



Detective Sergeant David Guild said no charges had been laid but police were looking for two people in connection to the incident, a woman and man aged in their late 20s or early 30s.



Det Sgt Guild said while the man had not suffered injuries as a result of the incident, he was understandably "terribly upset".



He said it was believed a "sum of money" was stolen from the wallet.



Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Hervey Bay police station on 4128 5333.





