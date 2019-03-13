Menu
PubFest organiser Brendan Heit said the event had to be refreshed. Alistair Brightman
'PubFest is dead': New event to rise out of ashes

Carlie Walker
13th Mar 2019 11:10 AM
A NEW event is set to rise out of the ashes of Maryborough's much-loved PubFest.

PubFest organiser Brendan Heit said the annual pub crawl had been cancelled because a number of venues had pulled out due to rising costs.

But Mr Heit, from the Criterion Hotel, didn't want to give up on the concept, which brings thousands of people into the streets of Maryborough each year.

This morning he announced a new event called Echoes in Maryborough - MusicFest 2019, which will feature live music at venues throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

It will essentially replace PubFest while retaining some of the most popular parts of the annual event, which has been running for more than a decade.

"PubFest was basically dead this year, it wasn't going to happen," Mr Heit said.

"The venues that were passionate about PubFest got together.

"Venues were pulling out due to cost, so it needed to be fresh again."

The public will still be invited to dress up and there will still be a theme.

This year it will be rock stars.

So far three venues are part of the new event and Mr Heit said more were welcome to join.

The Federal Hotel, the Criterion Hotel and the Old Sydney Hotel will all be part of Echoes in Maryborough.

Mr Heit said this year cafes were also being invited to join in the fun by hosting live music, making the event more family-friendly.

