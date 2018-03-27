PUBFEST SHOCK: No world record attempt, but party will go on

CRAWL READY: Old Sydney Hotel manager Alice Cladingboel still expects a large crowd on the May 6 event.

CRAWL READY: Old Sydney Hotel manager Alice Cladingboel still expects a large crowd on the May 6 event. Annie Perets

IT'S CALLED the World's Greatest PubFest, but the iconic Maryborough event won't be making it into the record books this year.

Two pubs short of the required 10 to attempt the Guinness World Record, the event will be held just for fun.

This is the first time the record hasn't been attempted since the event's inception 13 years ago.

Even if more publicans put their hands up, the deadline for registering the event with Guinness has passed.

Still, organisers are confident the upcoming pub crawl on May 6, which has themes of circus and the colour blue, will still be a success.

PubFest chairman Brendan Heit said the low number was due to some pubs closing down in the past 12 months, and others like the Carrier's Arms undergoing extensive renovations.

He said the changes meant the crawl would be easier to conquer.

"The eight pubs are all in the CBD, so everything is walking distances, but we will still have buses but the lines will be shorter,” Mr Heit said.

"Everything else is exactly the same, including our costume competition.”

Crawl cards, at a discounted price of $5, will still be a part of the eight-hour event, with money raised going to charities Assistance Dogs Australia and the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

There are cash prizes to be won for completing and turning your card in.

Mr Heit said the world record attempt would return next year.

"We've had a great response on Facebook and a lot of people are loving this year's theme,” he said.

"Some people with phobias of clowns have been voicing their concerns.”

Old Sydney Hotel manager Alice Cladingboel, who has worked through about five PubFests, said she did not think the lack of a world record attempt would keep people from coming.

"It is our busiest day of the year, and our staff love to dress up and get in on the atmosphere,” Ms Cladingboel said.

"This year we'll be coming as clowns and our boss will be the ringmaster. But in the future, I want it to become a world record attempt again and I would love for us to get the title back.”

Hotels taking part on May 6

Aussie Hotel

Brolga Theatre

Central Hotel

Criterion Hotel

Federal Hotel

Old Sydney Hotel

Rotary Charity Bar

Royal Hotel