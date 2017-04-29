PUBFEST: What you need to know for world record attempt

Pubfest 2017 - Maryborough Town Crier Ken Ashford with (L) Amy Wilson, Harvey the Whale, Emily Milne, Tim Holstein and Trish Milne getting ready for the record attempt.

EMILY Milne and Tim Holstein want you to join them and thousands of others in breaking a world record for the biggest pub crawl on Earth.

They will be amongst thousands who will hop from pub to pub, in the heart of Maryborough tomorrow.

The theme for this year's World's Greatest PubFest is green and anything Australian, so expect to see hulks, pixies, and Crocodile Dundees running around town.

Pubfest 2017 - Emily Milne and Tim Holstein getting ready for the record attempt. We want you to have a drink at ten pubs. Alistair Brightman

Miss Milne has been to almost every PubFest since the popular event started running in 2004.

"I'm excited to see Maryborough take back the record, while also supporting a worthwhile charity in the form of Rural Aid," she said.

To break that record, 4886 people need to come along and PubFest chairman Brendan Heit said that was looking likely.

"We initially had 5000 crawl cards printed out which have all been sold and we had to order another 2000," he said.

The record is currently held by Kansas City in the United States of America.

The Heritage City first took out the prestigious title in 2005 with 1,198 attendees. It last regained it in 2009 from New York, and held the title until 2013.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Extensive road closures will be in place tomorrow 9am-9pm in Maryborough.

They include Wharf St, Kent St between Bazaar and March Sts, Ellena St between Adelaide St and Richmond Lane, and Richmond St between Ellena and Wharf Sts.

"There's still going to be plenty of CBD parking in town like the Alan and June Brown Carpark," Mr Heit said.

PubFest starts at noon and ends at 8pm.

Maryborough's historic time cannon will fire off exactly at noon, followed by the ringing of St Paul's Anglican Church Bells. Attendees can start their day at any of the participating 10 pubs.

Two of them - Carriers Arm Hotel and Brolga Theatre Bar - are slightly further away and though they are still a walking distance, a free bus will be running between the venues and the front of town hall.

Multiple buses will be operating and doing a loop, arriving every 20 minutes.

To make the world record count into the Guinness Book of World Records, each participant needs to have a special card stamped at each of the 10 places.

They cost $8 each.

Pubfest 2017 - official crawl card. Alistair Brightman

Cards can be purchased from Town Hall, with its forecourt labelled 'PubFest Central' for the day.

"Carriers Arms will also be selling them, and a few other hotels will have them handy," Mr Heit said.

Though a drink must be purchased at each place to get a stamp, it does not have to be alcoholic. Water, juice - anything will do.

"As it's on for eight hours, you don't have to rush and enjoy the day," Mr Heit said.

"If you're coming on the crawl, make sure you get a crawl card.

"We've had people in the past go to the different venues but have not bothered to get one."

A first aid station will be on hand. Wide Bay Ambulance senior operation supervisor Anna Colquhoun reminded everyone that they would be available in any emergency.

"Stay safe and look after your mates," she said.

"Our vehicles are stocked for whatever situation is presented to us."