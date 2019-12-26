Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New murals at Howard – artist Akos Juhasz with one of the four murals painted at the bus shelter. Photo: Alistair Brightman
New murals at Howard – artist Akos Juhasz with one of the four murals painted at the bus shelter. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Public artworks capture town’s rich history

Jessica Cook
, jessica.cook@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
26th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL artist Akos Juhasz has had three art works selected to feature in a new book.

The book, Leaders in Contemporary Art, will feature three paintings and a short biography of the artist.

It will be distributed across the world.

The Hungarian-born man said it was an honour to have his works selected.

My Juhasz said he hoped to stay working locally but drew national and international attention.

After a busy year full of projects outside art, Mr Juhasz said he felt reawakened and refocused on his new works.

“I am getting back to my roots of fine art and uniting community,” he said.

Mr Juhasz has spent time this year creating four murals in Howard for the Howard Progress Association.

“My Howard works are about telling the forgotten history,” he said.

Next year, Mr Juhasz will return to Howard to create a new mural on a wall at Howard State School.

“It is going to be a public painting,” he said.

“The Howard community will join us on the first day of painting at the school and after that two days will be spent just painting with kids.

“After that, I will finish the mural, which will be about the history of the school.”

Mr Juhasz hopes his works in Howard will remind people of the town’s vibrant history.

“There are many historical milestones in Howard,” he said.

“When you are shaping history and creating memories, in the past you did public statues or memorials.

“Now it is paintings.

“It started with graffiti artists and they decorated walls with political messages and sub culture.

“Now fine artists like me are jumping into that because it is the future of fine art.

“It is not just statues anymore because they are really expensive.

“The council is happy to give grants and support public art that is not expensive but still represents the history and shares the memories and educates people on the culture so that is what I see in public art paintings.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Christmas Day lunch at Hervey Bay

        premium_icon GALLERY: Christmas Day lunch at Hervey Bay

        Whats On More than 100 people turned up for Christmas Day lunch at Pialba's Memorial Hall

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        premium_icon Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        News Christmas is a notoriously difficult time of the year for many

        Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for 2020 under way after mixed season

        premium_icon Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for...

        Sport The 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League season produced mixed results for Fraser Coast...