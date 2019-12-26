Public artworks capture town’s rich history

New murals at Howard – artist Akos Juhasz with one of the four murals painted at the bus shelter. Photo: Alistair Brightman

LOCAL artist Akos Juhasz has had three art works selected to feature in a new book.

The book, Leaders in Contemporary Art, will feature three paintings and a short biography of the artist.

It will be distributed across the world.

The Hungarian-born man said it was an honour to have his works selected.

My Juhasz said he hoped to stay working locally but drew national and international attention.

After a busy year full of projects outside art, Mr Juhasz said he felt reawakened and refocused on his new works.

“I am getting back to my roots of fine art and uniting community,” he said.

Mr Juhasz has spent time this year creating four murals in Howard for the Howard Progress Association.

“My Howard works are about telling the forgotten history,” he said.

Next year, Mr Juhasz will return to Howard to create a new mural on a wall at Howard State School.

“It is going to be a public painting,” he said.

“The Howard community will join us on the first day of painting at the school and after that two days will be spent just painting with kids.

“After that, I will finish the mural, which will be about the history of the school.”

Mr Juhasz hopes his works in Howard will remind people of the town’s vibrant history.

“There are many historical milestones in Howard,” he said.

“When you are shaping history and creating memories, in the past you did public statues or memorials.

“Now it is paintings.

“It started with graffiti artists and they decorated walls with political messages and sub culture.

“Now fine artists like me are jumping into that because it is the future of fine art.

“It is not just statues anymore because they are really expensive.

“The council is happy to give grants and support public art that is not expensive but still represents the history and shares the memories and educates people on the culture so that is what I see in public art paintings.”