Public commitment to empower women

Zonta Club of Hervey Bay winner of Young Women in Public Affairs 2020, Sara Faraj with (L) Susan Harrison (membership chair) and president Tania Van Wijk. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE empowerment and recognition of challenges facing women helped Sara Faraj win the prestigious Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs Award.

The award recognised Ms Faraj for her commitment to volunteerism, volunteer leadership achievements service to the community.

"To be given the opportunity to accept the Young Women in Public Affairs Award from the prestigious Zonta Women's Club, only further reminded me of how fortunate I am to live in a democratically developed country such as Australia in which women's rights and achievements are recognised," Faraj said.

"I aspire to continue my service to the community and the wider public through acclaiming this award and hopefully inspiring others around me to give it a go."

Ms Faraj graduated from Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay in 2019 where she excelled with volunteering to engage with many school projects.

Currently she has accepted a position with University of Queensland to study Political Science to commence in July 2020.

Ms Faraj has not forgotten her roots and in her spare time continues to do volunteer work with Xavier College and not afraid to roll up her sleeves to do some hard work as an employee at Bunnings Warehouse.

There is a strict criteria with female entrants are aged between 16-19 with an active commitment to volunteerism, experience in local government, student government or workplace leadership, knowledge of Zonta International, and support for Zonta Internationals mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Zonta club president Tania Van Wijk said for Ms Diana to win the award says a lot about the strength of young women in the Fraser Coast region.

"Her contribution and empowerment of women and raising their interest not only in the region but also in Australia and worldwide," Ms Van Wijk said.

"The quality of her schoolwork, participation and engagement with the local council, university and volunteer work helped her to stand out from the other participants."