No upgrade to Seafront until another public consultation

Annie Perets
| 26th Apr 2017 1:00 PM
Councillor Denis Chapman said he has seen overwhelming resistance to the approved Seafront Oval development.
Councillor Denis Chapman said he has seen overwhelming resistance to the approved Seafront Oval development. Valerie Horton

LEAVE our oval alone.

That's the overwhelming message Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman has received from the community in response to an approved $3.5 million upgrade to Seafront Oval.

The iconic Pialba spot, which is used to host a variety of popular events throughout the year, could lose up to 30% of its land as a result of a new carpark, skate park, playground and amenities.

However it has sparked fears with some community groups worried the reduced size of the oval means they will be unable to host their events there in future.

"Everyone is saying that we don't need it," Cr Chapman said.

"I've heard heaps of feedback and found that no one wants to reduce the size of the oval."

Updated development plan in Seafront Oval.
Updated development plan in Seafront Oval. Contributed

But before machines start ripping grass off the ground, a community consultation will be held to allow local residents to speak their thoughts on the project.

The date for this is yet to be announced but is expected to be in the coming weeks.

As part of the development, a skate park would be added to the iconic oval which Cr Chapman said has been critiqued.

"Feedback has been that we don't need the skate park as we already have one two blocks away," he said.

The new skate park has been allocated almost $1 million to construct, out of a project that's worth $3.5million in total.

