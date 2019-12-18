Public gives plan to upgrade sewage plant tick of approval

BASED on feedback from the community, the council will move ahead with plans to upgrade the Pulgul Sewage Treatment Plant and expand its recycled water reuse scheme to meet the needs of a growing city.

Fraser Coast Regional Council deputy mayor Darren Everard said it was anticipated the Hervey Bay population would increase significantly and the Pulgul plant was already near capacity.

The decision to expand the Pulgul treatment works and reuse scheme follows months of community consultation through stakeholder engagement specialists, Engagement Plus.

Cr Everard said it was clear public approval was behind the option of upgrading the Pulgul Sewage Treatment Plant and building a new drainage spot offshore from the marina while continuing to expand the existing reuse scheme.

The consultation process included five community panel sessions for a group of up to 35 members of the community as well as advertising, two market pop-up stalls, three bus tours and three workshops, plus interviews with key stakeholders.

The next stage of the project is developing a Recycled Water Strategy and concept design plans.

"Initial estimates put the value of the total project at $66 million, including $9 million to expand the reuse scheme," Cr Everard said.

Council currently uses the recycled water to irrigate 500 hectares of trees. It is also used by farmers for irrigation.

"After learning about the significant increase in recycled water that's produced in high rainfall years and the difficulty in irrigating in those years, the community panel recognised that an ocean outfall was a necessary contingency to cater for wet weather. Land-based reuse was still the most desirable option for utilising recycled water whenever possible.

"People wanted to maximise the use of recycled water on land and minimise release of recycled water into the ocean."

The planning also has to cater for a significant increase in effluent, up to five times the normal amount, reaching the treatment plant when it rains.

"Under the charter Council is committed to establishing a diverse and resilient recycled water management system that promotes the recovery and reuse of recycled water as a resource, while at the same time providing an environmentally sustainable outfall solution when volumes of recycled water exceed the regions capacity to reuse," Cr Everard said.