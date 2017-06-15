Public has their voice heard on Seafront Oval

Councillors Denis Chapman, James Hansen and Rolf Light, met with the public over the planned Seafront Oval playground and where it will go. Leanne Angeles was born in Hervey Bay and would like to see the oval remain the way it is.

SEAFRONT Oval will remain at its current size thanks to Wednesday's vote by the Fraser Coast councillors.

The decision to move the proposed adventure park away from the oval was a win for the community.

There was a clear opposition to the initially proposed adventure playground site from the Chronicle's own polling and talking to people in the community.

It looks like this time, the council listened to what the community had to say.

For me, it seemed like an obvious decision not to reduce the size of our town's beloved Seafront Oval when it is home to so many of Hervey Bay's favourite annual events.

The community has had its voice heard and can still benefit from the State Government funded $900,000 adventure playground at its new location.