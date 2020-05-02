Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steven Miles said there was one new case of coronavirus overnight. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Steven Miles said there was one new case of coronavirus overnight. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Health

Public health alert over new coronavirus case

by Jo Glover
2nd May 2020 2:13 PM

A PUBLIC health alert has been issued over Queensland's latest case of coronavirus, with the person flying to Brisbane on a Qantas flight in recent weeks.

The case was the only new instance of COVID-19 to be recorded in Queensland overnight and takes the state's total cases to 1034.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the person had travelled overseas and said their travel was "related to" a cruise ship known to have COVID-19 circulating on it.

He said a public health alert has been issued after the person flew on Qantas flight QF 614 to Brisbane on April 22. It's believed the flight was from Melbourne.

 

 

Mr Miles urged anyone who was on the flight to contact 13HEALTH for advice.

The one new case overnight ends a week of low numbers of COVID-19.

Mr Miles said there were more Queenslanders recovering from the virus. He said there were now 64 active cases. He said there were 10 people in hospital, four of who are in intensive care.

There have been 113,601 tests conducted statewide.

 

The update comes as the state eased restrictions, seeing residents flock to parks and beaches.

 

 

 

Originally published as Public health alert over new coronavirus case

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health alert public health alert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOW HIRING: Family empire bucking business trend

        premium_icon NOW HIRING: Family empire bucking business trend

        News They seek to employ an experienced tele-salesperson to help promote their products.

        New-look bakery feeling on top of the Bay

        premium_icon New-look bakery feeling on top of the Bay

        News CHAOS is how Top of the Bay Bakery's Steve Sarah summed up first day

        How COVID-19 has impacted crime rates

        premium_icon How COVID-19 has impacted crime rates

        News Officers believe visible policing duties brought on by COVID-19 have helped reduce...

        Crocs cruising through, not moving in says dep’t

        premium_icon Crocs cruising through, not moving in says dep’t

        News No evidence of crocs being present was found after three alleged sightings were...