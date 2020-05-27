Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Put your hand up to join new Coast committee

Carlie Walker
27th May 2020 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADVOCATES are being sought for the Fraser Coast Inclusive Access Advisory Team

The team will assist the Fraser Coast Regional Council in responding to the needs and aspirations of people of all abilities who live, work, and study in or visit our region, Councillor Zane O'Keefe said.

The team will replace the former Fraser Coast Inclusive Communities Advisory Team.

"Its objectives are to advocate for solutions to issues that impact on life opportunities of people of all abilities; participate in the development of Council's Disability Action Plan; and assist council to become a leader in delivering infrastructure and services for people of all abilities.

"The team will include councillors, council officers and eight community members who have personal or professional experience and commitment to providing equity of access across the Fraser Coast.

"Expressions of Interest forms will be available from council's website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au in the near future".

More Stories

all abilities fccouncil public team
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Former councillor may run as independent

        premium_icon ELECTION: Former councillor may run as independent

        News Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen’s decision to retire has left the field wide open

        FOOTPATH FACELIFT: Maryborough CBD revitalised

        premium_icon FOOTPATH FACELIFT: Maryborough CBD revitalised

        News Maryborough’s CBD revitalisation is open for residents to use.

        Young mum jailed over violent WetSide carjacking

        premium_icon Young mum jailed over violent WetSide carjacking

        News The 25-year-old and her co-accused stole the car from the Esplanade

        Wide Bay MP expresses concerns over M’boro wind farm

        premium_icon Wide Bay MP expresses concerns over M’boro wind farm

        News It would be the largest wind farm in Queensland