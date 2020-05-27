Put your hand up to join new Coast committee

ADVOCATES are being sought for the Fraser Coast Inclusive Access Advisory Team

The team will assist the Fraser Coast Regional Council in responding to the needs and aspirations of people of all abilities who live, work, and study in or visit our region, Councillor Zane O'Keefe said.

The team will replace the former Fraser Coast Inclusive Communities Advisory Team.

"Its objectives are to advocate for solutions to issues that impact on life opportunities of people of all abilities; participate in the development of Council's Disability Action Plan; and assist council to become a leader in delivering infrastructure and services for people of all abilities.

"The team will include councillors, council officers and eight community members who have personal or professional experience and commitment to providing equity of access across the Fraser Coast.

"Expressions of Interest forms will be available from council's website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au in the near future".