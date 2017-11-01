Public notice, addressing education, election: Letters

To blame the system (or government of the day) for children not finishing their education at year 12 level is a tad judgemental.

Public Notice

BURRUM Heads Hotel Motel wishes to apologise for any inconvenience for not providing accessible amenities to its patrons.

We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused those affected by disabilities who require these facilities.

STEVE HOHN

Burrum Heads Hotel Motel

Addressing education

I found the article on education (FCC 31/10/17) a little disturbing.

Neither the system nor the teachers decide the time frame, or duration, of a child's education.

This decision is, and should be, made by the parents, guardian or student and preferably in consultation with the educators.

It can be difficult but it is achievable even in the worst case scenario.

As a parent it is your duty to encourage and assist your child to do the best they can to gain a useful education to the level of their ability.

It is not the responsibility of governments to do this.

Governments provide the educational facility, parents avail themselves of those facilities to assist their children to become "job ready" at least by the age of 16 years or more, should they so desire.

ANN CAMERON

Granville

Here we go again

How many times have we heard a Prime Minister or Premier state that "My Government, or I, will serve the full length of our elected term."

How many times have we heard them bleat "who do you trust?"

How many times do they need to prove that we just can't believe or trust these leaders?

It is no wonder that so many 'Look at my name up in lights parties' are bobbing up all over the country.

It is obvious that nothing will change.

The climate changing hot air will continue to emanate from our State and Federal capitals.

The nasty unbecoming language will be flung around the halls of power, and the smoke will go up the chimney just the same.

Good luck.

J. MATTHEWS

Urangan