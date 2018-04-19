Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kleint Richard Pretlove outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police.
Kleint Richard Pretlove outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police. Annie Perets
Crime

PUBLIC NUDITY: Man gives police a ballsy surprise

Annie Perets
by
19th Apr 2018 6:45 PM

DRUNK and feeling confident, one Fraser Coast man saw a meeting with police as an opportunity to show how ballsy he really was.

Kleint Richard Pretlove pulled down his pants and underwear in the middle of the street, exposing his genitals, after cops arrived outside the house he was staying at near Ipswich.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to obstructing police.

The court heard that on March 7, police were called to a house disturbance at the address and arrived about 11.27pm.

When Pretlove came out of the house, he went on to perform the display of public nudity.

He then asked officers if they wanted to do a cavity search on him.

Kleint Richard Pretlove outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police.
Kleint Richard Pretlove outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police. Annie Perets



Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Pretlove then told officers, "I've lost a lot of blood out of my a**hole."

Pretlove told the magistrate he had no recollection of the events, and had been drinking heavily due to a difficult life event.

He was fined $500.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman, 18, walks on Esplanade with a knife

    Woman, 18, walks on Esplanade with a knife

    Crime Police were forced to draw their guns when an 18-year-old woman walked along Hervey Bay’s Esplanade waving around a knife.

    • 19th Apr 2018 6:54 PM
    REVEALED: Councillor to apologise for mail scandal

    premium_icon REVEALED: Councillor to apologise for mail scandal

    Council News Misconduct allegations were upheld against the councillor

    GALLERY: Bay students assist Fijian community

    GALLERY: Bay students assist Fijian community

    News They helped the Fijian community with a number of different projects

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:57 PM
    Gympie teen busted doing 157km/h on Bruce Hwy death stretch

    Gympie teen busted doing 157km/h on Bruce Hwy death stretch

    Crime Busted: Gympie teen speeding on notorious death stretch

    Local Partners