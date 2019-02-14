Public opinion torn after cyclists almost run off road

Driving instructor Leyland Barnet believes motorists and cyclists need to share the road safely.

PUBLIC opinion is torn following a near-miss between a driver and group of cyclists on Saturday.

The incident involved a red Holden overtaking a group of cyclists a little too closely on a Rockhampton road about 6.20am.

Driving instructor Leyland Barnett, confirmed traffic rules state motorists must stay wider of bicycle riders by giving a minimum of one metre when passing a rider in a 60km/h or less speed zone or 1.5m where the speed limit is over 60km/h.

He said what he was concerned with was there was ample space towards the very edge of the bitumen.

"Even though the cyclists are riding correctly by law, moving into that shoulder would have avoided the incident in the first place," he said.

"I used to ride from Rockhampton to Bouldercombe years ago and if I heard a vehicle coming up behind me I would move off the road and let traffic pass.

"If you're going to ride on a narrow regional road, you need to minimise the risk and keep left as much as you can."

Mr Barnett said he had submitted a letter to the transport minister about cyclists on highways in 80km/h plus zones.

He said they should be restricted in the size of their groups and that if there was a bike lane available they should utilise it.

"We all need to share the road safely. Motorists need to be patient and cyclists need to be courteous."

The Rockhampton Road Policing Unit said they had no information on the incident.