PUBLIC SAFETY: Armed man locks down M'boro CBD

THE Maryborough CBD is locked down as police negotiators deal with an armed man.

A PSPA declaration for Alice St, encompassing the area surrounding Alice St to Adelaide La and boundaries of Bazaar St, Anne St and Lennox St was declared at 3.35am.

Specialist police and negotiators are currently on scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as police deal with the armed man, who is in a house.

It is unknown if anyone else is in the house with him.

MORE TO COME.