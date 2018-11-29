Public to have their say on funeral location list

FUNERAL FEEDBACK: The community have a month to have their say on proposed locations identified as suitable for funerals in the Fraser Coast.

FUNERAL FEEDBACK: The community have a month to have their say on proposed locations identified as suitable for funerals in the Fraser Coast.

FRASER Coast residents have a month to give feedback on a list of proposed park and gardens identified as suitable for hosting memorial services.

Councillors voted unanimously to put the list out for public consultation at yesterday's meeting.

About 21 locations across the Fraser Coast are on the list, ranging from the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens to Queens Park in Maryborough.

Community feedback may decide which locations will remain on the list and which are removed.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the list was based off meetings with council officers and local funeral directors.

"One of the primary objectives in looking at the parks suggested is that they're parks that aren't playground parks,” Cr Truscott said.

"Ideally we don't want a funeral service happening next to a family barbecue.”

The proposed council policy would allow funeral directors to host services in council-owned parks and gardens, including options to include caskets.

Community consultation is expected to last for about 3-4 weeks.

To have your say, visit the council website from early December at frasercoast.qld. gov.au/have-your-say.