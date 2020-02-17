PUBLIC V PRIVATE: How Coast schools compare in OP results

OP RESULTS are not the deciding factor when in comes to judging a school’s worth, principal Simon Done of Maryborough State High School says.

Mr Done said, when weighing up the benefits of public and private schools, people should understand the purpose of the OP system when determining university entry criteria.

He said OP data was “a single point of data, at a single point of time for a single purpose.”

Mr Done said the data could become inflated as small student numbers resulted in high percentages of top scores.

He said every piece of data should be examined.

MSHS was the second highest ranked state school on the Fraser Coast, with 12.5 per cent of eligible students receiving an OP between 1 and 5.

Urangan State High School had 14.9 per cent of eligible students achieve top end results.

The top four OP schools on the Fraser Coast were all private schools.

“Every school does a great job, if it has a focus on the best interests of the student, it is good,” Mr Done said.

Mr Done said the OP data did not reflect the depth of students and the most important question to ask was “did the student get where they needed to go?”

When asked about the new ATAR system, Mr Done said ATAR would act as a leveller between schools and would have a definite impact on students.

He said MSHS worked to “set the system up to future proof students as best we can.”