Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough State High School - principal Simon Done.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough State High School - principal Simon Done.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

PUBLIC V PRIVATE: How Coast schools compare in OP results

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OP RESULTS are not the deciding factor when in comes to judging a school’s worth, principal Simon Done of Maryborough State High School says.

Mr Done said, when weighing up the benefits of public and private schools, people should understand the purpose of the OP system when determining university entry criteria.

He said OP data was “a single point of data, at a single point of time for a single purpose.”

Mr Done said the data could become inflated as small student numbers resulted in high percentages of top scores.

He said every piece of data should be examined.

MSHS was the second highest ranked state school on the Fraser Coast, with 12.5 per cent of eligible students receiving an OP between 1 and 5.

Urangan State High School had 14.9 per cent of eligible students achieve top end results.

The top four OP schools on the Fraser Coast were all private schools.

“Every school does a great job, if it has a focus on the best interests of the student, it is good,” Mr Done said.

Mr Done said the OP data did not reflect the depth of students and the most important question to ask was “did the student get where they needed to go?”

When asked about the new ATAR system, Mr Done said ATAR would act as a leveller between schools and would have a definite impact on students.

He said MSHS worked to “set the system up to future proof students as best we can.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro school leading state in student wellbeing

        premium_icon M’boro school leading state in student wellbeing

        News Maryborough State High School has implemented a student wellbeing council with tremendous results

        Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change

        premium_icon Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change

        News Kindness costs nothing but can make a world of difference to a person’s life

        ON NOW: Session puts focus on life-threatening problem

        ON NOW: Session puts focus on life-threatening problem

        News Course to recognise the warning signs of suicide

        VERDICT IN: Bay barman cleared of ’smashing’ patron

        premium_icon VERDICT IN: Bay barman cleared of ’smashing’ patron

        News The defence team argued their client was provoked and had acted in self-defence