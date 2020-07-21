Publican’s clever Covid plan bringing life back to port precinct

EXPANDING a business during a pandemic might seem like an odd choice but for the owner of one of Maryborough's oldest watering holes, it's the right one.

Adapting to the challenge COVID-19 restrictions posed, Kylie Heit has added a cafe to the existing Cri Nightclub and Bar in Wharf St.

Cozii Cafe opened on Monday, allowing the business to operate seven days per week rather than just over the weekend.

Ms Heit said with stage three virus restrictions easing it was a good time to open.

She said the management team was thinking "outside the box," and extra opening days meant they could keep staff employed.

The cafe concept took two weeks to execute and Ms Heit is happy with the relaxed atmosphere it offers.

She said the business was dog-friendly, offered drinks and hosted food vans in the courtyard.

"We want people to come in and take their time with their coffee," she said.

She also said opening up for seven days would bring more business back to Wharf St and capitalise on tourists visiting Maryborough's historic precinct.

"Hopefully when restrictions ease further we can free up more space for more patrons," Ms Heit said.