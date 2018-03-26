Menu
PUG PARADE 2018: Six pugs and their owners proudly paraded at Scarness foreshore yesterday to bring awareness to the breed.
Community

Pug parade a paw-fect start to the day

Inge Hansen
by
26th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

YOU may have heard of a fashion parade or a carnival parade but have you ever heard of a pug parade?

A pug parade is exactly what was held at the Scarness foreshore yesterday morning as a number of pug owners came together to raise awareness for the adorable canines.

Due to their lack of athleticism, the pups were taken for a short walk up the esplanade with their owners and there was no doubt plenty of heads turned.

About six pugs turned up to the event which helped raise money for an important cause.

Event organiser Cate Lane-Handley said a gold coin donation which was contributed by those who attended would help the National Pug Rescue Association Pugs SOS.

 

"They rescue all pugs in need and they buy them from places like Gumtree to make sure they're put in a good home because there's a screening process if you want to adopt them," she said.

"They're desperate for pug foster carers too, anyone who can look after them until they find a permanent home.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"I'm really happy with how many turned out because it really shows that people care about their pugs."

To find out how you can help find a pug a loving home visit pugs-sos.com.

Local Partners