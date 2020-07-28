Pump iron to strengthen support for at-risk kids

Craig Lovell and Olivia Vandenberg working out at Hervey Bay PCYC gym.

Craig Lovell and Olivia Vandenberg working out at Hervey Bay PCYC gym.

CRAIG Lovell knows when he's pumping iron, he's helping at-risk kids.

The 60-year-old firefighter has been a member of PCYC Hervey Bay's gym for about 10 years.

He trains about four times a week with his partner, Olivia Vandenberg, and said the fact his membership fee helped fund PCYC programs was one of the reasons he signed up.

"It's a community based organisation, it puts back into the community," Mr Lovell said.

The gym recently underwent a major refurbishment, replacing most of its equipment and installing airconditioning.

It also extended its hours to 24/7.

"The equipment was OK but it was getting a bit dated and some of the coverings of the benches were getting worn," Mr Lovell said.

"Some of the equipment was obviously in need of repair."

Acting Sergeant Leigh Nancarrow with Mark Staib and Jackson Dunn at Hervey Bay PCYC gym.

Acting Sergeant Leigh Nancarrow, who is currently the PCYC branch manager, said the "state of the art gym fit-out" had received nothing but positive feedback from members.

"We now offer a premier gym facility featuring a fresh facelift, in a welcoming community hub with a great social environment," Act Sgt Nancarrow said.

She said member fees helped fund initiatives like driving education program Braking the Cycle and employment training program Get Set For Work.

"As a charity, supporting our gym means that you not only achieve your fitness goals, you

give back to the community by allowing us to support youth development programs."