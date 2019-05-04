PUMPED UP: Excitement as new music festival nears

CELEBRATE: Jess Sherlock from the Old Sydney Hotel can't wait for the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival to kick off.

A NEW festival is set to step out of the shadows of PubFest to be embraced by Maryborough in its own right.

The Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival will begin on Saturday, with live music at the Criterion Hotel and Federal Hotel.

Then on Sunday, cafes, hotels and clubs from across the city will bring the event to life, with live performances at each venue.

The event replaces the World's Greatest PubFest and organisers are hope the community can get behind it.

Criterion Hotel owner Brendan Heit said he had been receiving a lot of positive feedback in the past week from people keen to see what the event was all about.

"I'm starting to get really excited now,” he said.

"We're at the last stage of planning, all the hotels are in prep mode.”

Mr Heit said he was especially excited for the venues who hadn't been part of PubFest before to see what the excitement was all about.

"It will be a whole different atmosphere,” he said.

Old Sydney Hotel manager Mel Stephens said the excitement was building.

"We're very excited now,” she said.

"There will be plenty of live music.

"First up is Uncle Arthur with Bobby Barnes as a special guest.

"Then we have Abby Skye and the Batman and DJ Catasthropic.”

Several elements of PubFest will be included throughout the day.

Festival goers to Echoes are invited to dress up, just like PubFest, and this year's theme is rock stars.

A costume competition will be held at Maryborough Sports Club from 3pm on Sunday.

A major costume competition with a $1000 prize will also be held.

At the Federal Hotel, the annual Battle of the Bands will be held, featuring a wide array of talent.

The bands will include Aspy Jones, Daddy Long Legs, Fading Echo, Forbidden Road, Harding's House, Mothwing, Odysseus Reborn and The Brutal Aftermath.