Crime

Punch-up in Hervey Bay playground carpark

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN who punched another man in a playground carpark later told police he wished he had hit him "harder."

Nathan Thomas Roos, 33, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault.

The court heard Roos was in a relationship with the victim's ex-partner, and the three met-up at the All Abilities Playground in Hervey Bay on December 16 last year for the custody exchange of an infant child.

The victim and Roos' partner became engaged in a heated argument after the victim was late, and Roos intervened with a punch.

Roos punched the male victim to the right eye with a fist causing immediate pain, bruising and swelling to his face.

He had to go to hospital for treatment.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Roos later stated to police that "he wished he'd hit the victim harder."

Past conflict was said to be the reason for the assault.

Roos was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

The Urraween man represented himself in court and chose not to make submissions.
 

