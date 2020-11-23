Punk rocker makes final pitch for dream job

Travis Ball, also known as Novak Daniels, is in the top three of the Generation Innovation Challenge. Picture: Patrick Woods

Nambour's punk rocker is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of owning an affordable alternative fashion label for people who like to dress like him.

Travis Ball is known to many as Novak the 18-year-old punk rocker looking for a job.

He pleaded his case to the Daily in September and his story went viral on social media and other news platforms.

While he said he'd take any job he could get, his dream was always to become involved in fashion and content creation.

He has been working for the past few months on achieving that by fine tuning his business pitch for the Generation Innovation Challenge.

The business, NXVAC (pronounced Novak), is dedicated to creating affordable, personalised, diverse punk clothing.

"Too often people are left outside the culture not knowing how to be themselves and part of the community, unable to afford the expensive, poor quality, non-traditional fashion products that allow them to be themselves," Mr Ball said in his video pitch.

The pierced punk who struggled to find work because of his looks hopes it will become a globalised brand that provides support for the punk and alternative community.

He wants to fund punk rock shows and commission authentic punk rock outfits as well as provide DIY kits and tutorials on "how to find your crowd".

The idea was named in the top three of the GI Challenge run by Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien.

"Travis is truly authentic," Mr O'Brien said.

"He's taken his own personal story and translated that into a unique business concept which has a lot of merit, not only for its origin but also in how it can assist others in finding their own style."

While he is currently battling mental health issues in hospital, Mr Ball aims to be present for his final pitch and awards ceremony on Wednesday.

"It's all worth it in the end no matter the circumstance as I've already learnt so much," Mr Ball said.

The business name takes inspiration from his social media handles, including his TikTok account, which has more than 60,000 followers.

The other finalists include CommuniBee by Karl and Justin Holland and Royal Robotics by Jameson Harvey.