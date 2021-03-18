Punter loses plot after pub eviction

A Gladstone man faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to breaching two orders including a domestic violence order.

A Moura punter who took exception to being kicked out of a pub faced Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Daniel James Philipe Tyson, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Shaun James read the facts of Tyson's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

Tyson, a construction worker, was evicted from the Coal and Cattle Hotel Motel at Moura due to disorderly behaviour at 1.45pm on February 28.

Tyson took exception to being evicted from the establishment despite his unruly behaviour.

Tyson proceeded out on the street where he randomly located a ute and kicked the front driver's side door of the vehicle.

The establishment called the police after patrons reported seeing Tyson kick the ute door then flee and police located him on McCarthur St.

When questioned, Tyson said he was angry about being kicked out of the hotel.

He was arrested and issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court.

Ms Beckinsale took into account Tyson's complete lack of criminal history when she handed down penalty.

"It appears you have kicked a very expensive door, with a value of $2675.49," she said.

Tyson was ordered to pay full restitution to the victim and entered into a three-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $500.

No conviction was recorded.

