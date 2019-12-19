Punter closing in on $416k NFL windfall

Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm this season.

ONE US pro punter is sitting on a potential goldmine after backing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the NFL's MVP award.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell uncovered the punter, who has $A4656 worth of bets on various sports books with the potential to win $A416,000 if Jackson takes out the top gong.

It's the type of bet that sports fans dream about - and it's edging closer to fruition with Jackson going on an all-time run.

The 22-year-old has been named the AFC offensive player of the week five times this season as he's led the Ravens to a league-best 12-2 record.

Jackson passed Michael Vick's single-season rushing records by a quarterback with 1103 yards, ranking eighth in the entire league for rushing.

He's also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and rush for over 1000 yards.

🔸 649 players have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season.

🔸 124 players have thrown 30 TDs in a season.



😈 Lamar Jackson is the 1st player in NFL history with both in a season. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/DqtSl7oyDz — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2019

Jackson is also the youngest player in NFL history to have five touchdowns in multiple games.

He has quickly become a league wide fan favourite, topping the fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl game with 704,699 votes in polling which closed on December 12.

The next best was the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson with 539,768 votes.

Lamar Jackson has been making all-comers look foolish in 2019.

Even opposition fans and players are recognising they may be in the presence of greatness.

"The guy is a freak of nature," Jets linebacker James Burgess said. "One of a kind."

While he's the MVP favourite, former Super Bowl and MVP winner turned NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner argues it could be even more historic.

"If he gets to 35 to 40 touchdown passes and what he's done running the ball, Lamar has to be in the conversation of the best season by a quarterback," Warner said.

"With a lot of things Lamar does, it is hard to gauge right now because it's so new and unique. Maybe 10 to 15 years down the road, we'll have a better feel where it stands. But with how special he is running and throwing the ball, it's pretty ridiculous.

"He is so rare, and I hear people say he's opening the door for other teams, and they'll look for athletic quarterbacks.

"I don't ever think we're going to see another Lamar Jackson. How many times can we say a player transcended the way the game is played? He has."

Lamar Jackson has enjoyed his first full season in the league.

The punter, known as @edteach23 has posted six of the bets he has on Jackson to win the MVP - putting on two bets adding up to $1500 at 80-1 and $500 at 66-1 in May, plus $500 at 125-1, a $500 bet and $200 bet at 100-1 in July.

Speaking to the Action Sports Network, the punter, known as Mark, said he was surprised the odds were so juicy when he put the bets on.

"He was a top-three fantasy quarterback for almost every week last year," Mark said.

"And I saw that, even in the playoff game that they lost, they were all in on him.

"This is the first year that I've bet heavily on MVP odds. I bet on a couple guys, including Dak Prescott, but I put four times the money on Lamar."

While the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson is close in MVP betting, Jackson's credentials appear almost certain to net him the league's top award.

As for how Jackson is dealing with his new-found fame, the youngster deflected.

"I try to block out all the noise, whether it's positive or negative," Jackson said.

"I don't try to get caught up into it, just I like I did at the beginning of the season. People hopping on my bandwagon now, but we all knew what we had with ourselves in the building."

