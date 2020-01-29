Punter’s weeknight poke leads to horrific crash

A man who intended on having a quick gamble at a Mountain Creek tavern ended up drinking for six hours and crashing his car.

A man who intended on having a quick gamble at a Mountain Creek tavern ended up drinking for six hours and crashing his car.

A QUICK hit on the pokies turned into an expensive and life-threatening night for a Sunshine Coast man who wrote off his $26,000 car in a drunk crash.

Marty James Doyle told Maroochydore Magistrates Court he did not remember leaving The Creek Tavern on January 8 before his car suddenly became airborne and crashed on a busy road.

Police found Doyle, 46, standing beside the wrecked car in the middle of Mooloolah Rd about 11pm just minutes after he crashed.

Magistrates Maxine Baldwin said the Buderim man was lucky he did not hit a child.

Davis admitted he had no excuse for his behaviour saying he only intended to have a quick gamble at the Mountain Creek tavern.

Six hours later, Doyle crashed and recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.185- more than three times over the limit.

He had no recollection of the crash or how the car became airborne.

He pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Davis said he wrote off his $26,000 car in the crash.

"I'll cop it on the chin … I'm just lucky I didn't hurt anyone," he said.

Ms Baldwin said Davis was lucky the crash was not worse.

He was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.