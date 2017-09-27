Puppies and prisoners a good mix at M'boro prison

Maryborough Correctional Centre - The Smart Pups Program - Wesley has been living in the residential section on the centre, preparing for life as a service dog.

THE bond between the puppies and prisoners at Maryborough Correctional Centre is clear the minute you see them together.

The Smart Pups pilot program sees prisoners at the centre assisting with the training of assistance dogs that will go on to be paired with children who have a disability or children who suffer from seizures.

They will provide care and companionship - but it's hard to argue that not part of the dogs' job right now.

The prisoners in the residential units of the Maryborough Correctional Centre are caring for four dogs.

Two are just small puppies learning the ropes and two others, Waylan and Wesley, are older and almost ready to be placed in homes.

The affection between the inmates and their canine charges is clear.

Lyn Steadman, a custodial officer who is part of bringing the program to the prison, said it had been a great initiative for the prisoners.

The dogs spend four weeks at the prison and four weeks in a home setting with correctional officers where they learn to travel in a car and they get used to living in a home.

The puppies are labradors cross golden retrievers and it goes without saying that they are completely adorable.

While parts of the prison are bleak, the residential area where the dogs are cared for is full of life and the prisoners enjoy showing off the tricks the talented dogs have learned after months of training with Smart Pups and assistance from the inmates.

The dogs can roll over, stay on command, open kitchen doors, give a high five, bark on command and can even detect seizures about 10 minutes before they happen.

"It's good for the prisoners," Ms Steadman said.

She told of one man who hadn't patted a dog in 10 years before the program came to the prison.

Ms Steadman said it was another way the prison and the inmates were giving back to the community.

"We've seen huge benefits with interaction with staff and each other," she said.

Louise Kneeshaw, the new general manager of the prison, said helping to teach the dogs gave the inmates a sense of responsibility, connection and community values.

"It gives a meaningful, valuable outcome for an individual," she said.