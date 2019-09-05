PUPPY PINCHED: Breeding agreement between friends turns sour

IN COURT: Hervey Bay's Brittany Myra Fox with her husky.

IN COURT: Hervey Bay's Brittany Myra Fox with her husky. Contributed

STEALING a puppy seemed like the reasonable thing to do when an agreement to breed her dog turned sour.

But police thought otherwise when Brittany Myra Fox, 19, confessed after she agreed to return the five-week-old puppy.

Yesterday, she pleaded guilty to entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

The court heard Fox had agreed to breed her male husky with a friend's female husky. But the two had fallen out over a disagreement over money.

10 puppies were born in the litter and on August 3, Fox attended the home of her former friend.

Brittany Myra Fox outside Hervey Bay court house on Thursday. Carlie Walker

The court heard Fox lifted the roller door at the other person's home and took a female pup which she said had been promised to her.

When she told her partner what she had done, arrangements were made for the return of the puppy and she went to the police station and made admissions about the incident.

The court heard Fox had seen the other person at the bank and knew she wasn't home when she went to the property to take the puppy.

This was out of fear she wouldn't be given a pup or the money she had been promised.

Fox, who had no previous criminal history, was placed on an order which means she must pay $400 if she offends again.

No conviction was recorded.