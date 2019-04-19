Pups' plight prompts calls for pet desexing

DOGS IN NEED: Libby McDonald with two foster dogs, Leo and Billie.

DOGS IN NEED: Libby McDonald with two foster dogs, Leo and Billie. Cody Fox

THE plight of two disabled dogs has prompted calls for pet owners to desex their animals.

Eleven-year-old shih tzu Leo, who is both blind and deaf, was taken in by Hervey Bay-based Forever Safe Pet Rescue, along with his best mate Billie.

Billie is nine years old and partially blind.

Rescue founder, Libby McDonald, said they were desperately seeking owners to adopt the pair and raising money to fund surgery for Billie.

This puts added strain on the already stretched rescue, which is constantly bombarded by requests to take in dogs.

"All of our carers are full at the moment,” Ms McDonald said.

"Turning dogs away is painful, it's not nice as after you turn them away, their future becomes uncertain.”

Ms McDonald said the surge in animals needing homes was proof of the importance for pet owners to desex their animals.

"I think we need more education so people know just how bad the problem is,” she said.

"For every litter that's born, that's 12 more dogs to find homes for, on top of the ones already looking.”

While the unique pair are still looking for someone to adopt them, Leo and Billie were among the lucky ones accepted into foster care.

They now need a permanent home.

"They're a bonded pair, they have to go out together.

"We want to give them the best chance at recovery so they have quality-of-life to live out their final years together.

"They would need someone who is home a lot of the time.”