Purchase of Kingfisher Bay and Eurong resorts now complete

THE purchase of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group has finally been completed.



SeaLink Travel Group, which purchased the resort for $43 million in February, made the announcement on Wednesday.



"We are all systems go and are ready for the Easter break," Sealink Managing Director Jeff Ellison said.



"We are very much looking forward to working with the terrific management team on Fraser Island, led by David Hay, to further develop the full potential of this truly iconic location.



"David and his team have done a great job of enhancing the visitor experience on Fraser Island in recent years and we share the same vision for its future growth.



"From our perspective it's all about positioning this remarkable place as one of Australia's leading eco-tourism experiences."



The acquisition included four distinct tourism and transport operations, including Kingfisher Bay Resort, Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries.



