Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The purchase of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is now complete.
The purchase of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is now complete. Cathy Finch Photography
Business

Purchase of Kingfisher Bay and Eurong resorts now complete

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE purchase of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group has finally been completed.

SeaLink Travel Group, which purchased the resort for $43 million in February, made the announcement on Wednesday.

"We are all systems go and are ready for the Easter break," Sealink Managing Director Jeff Ellison said.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the terrific management team on Fraser Island, led by David Hay, to further develop the full potential of this truly iconic location.

"David and his team have done a great job of enhancing the visitor experience on Fraser Island in recent years and we share the same vision for its future growth.

"From our perspective it's all about positioning this remarkable place as one of Australia's leading eco-tourism experiences."

The acquisition included four distinct tourism and transport operations, including Kingfisher Bay Resort, Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries.

 

Related Items

Show More
fcbusiness fraser coast fraser island kingfisher bay resort group
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ambitious plan for Torquay esplanade goes public

Ambitious plan for Torquay esplanade goes public

News AN AMBITIOUS development plan from a local progress association could change the face of the Torquay foreshore forever.

Beast on Scarness Beach: that's not a croc

Beast on Scarness Beach: that's not a croc

News A crocodile sighting was reported to the department last week.

REVEALED: Crime more women turn to than men

REVEALED: Crime more women turn to than men

Crime Yet another Fraser Coast woman has been charged with the offence.

SAVE LOCAL LIVES: Sign the petition for a safer Bruce Hwy

SAVE LOCAL LIVES: Sign the petition for a safer Bruce Hwy

News Sign the petition today and help save local lives

Local Partners