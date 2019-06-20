Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards’ crunching tackle. Picture: 7News
The aftermath of Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards’ crunching tackle. Picture: 7News
Crime

‘Pure instinct’: Cop embarrassed by tackle

by Nic Darveniza
20th Jun 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former Redcliffe Dolphins second-rower turned Police detective said his viral textbook tackle was pure instinct from his rugby league days.

Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was midway through a press briefing outside the Maroochydore Courthouse when he saw an angry father chasing another man, who had previously interrupted the briefing and was allegedly known to police for harassing women.

READ: Top cop's crushing tackle on heckler goes viral

Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards talks about his actions in tackling a man yesterday during a interview with media.
Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards talks about his actions in tackling a man yesterday during a interview with media.

The former Redcliffe Dolphins Rugby League second-rower swung into action, stopping the man in his tracks with a jarring front-on tackle.

The aftermath of Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards’ crunching tackle. Picture: 7News
The aftermath of Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards’ crunching tackle. Picture: 7News

Officers nearby swooped, taking him into custody.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the reaction to his swift action had been a little embarrassing.

"It's one of those instinct things," he said.

"You have those football playing days where you have a bit of an instinct of how to take down a man running straight at you.

"At the end of the day police are faced with these split (second) decisions every day."

The detective's colleagues at Maroochydore Police Station have given him plenty of advice on his tackling style durin the incident, which left him with a cut on his forehead, he said.

"(I had) a bit of bark off," he said, referring to the cut.

"In Queensland when you have my (bald) hairstyle you have to go to the sun specialist quite often, so I had a few burned off last week in that particular area … which enhanced it.

"But it doesn't matter, let's go back to work and make sure we're doing the right thing by the community."

A POLICE press conference on the Sunshine Coast was cut short after a senior detective tackled a man who was running away in the background. Picture: 7News
A POLICE press conference on the Sunshine Coast was cut short after a senior detective tackled a man who was running away in the background. Picture: 7News

Snr Sgt Edwards said the split-second decision to apprehend the runaway man was one that police were confronted with every day.

"At the end of the day the real message is we're not going to put up with women being harassed and intimidated while walking on the street.

"Fortunately we've stopped this male from continuing on his behaviour, which seems to be a course of conduct (for him)."

The Office of Home Affairs have been contacted about the offender, who The Courier-Mail understands is a Hungarian national.

crash tackle crime editors picks police sunshine coast

Top Stories

    NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    premium_icon NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    Council News Queensland's Local Govt Minister has defended his decision to sack ex-mayor Chris Loft saying the council's relationship with the State Govt is better than ever

    JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    premium_icon JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    News It is the lowest the region's jobless rate has been since 2012

    How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    premium_icon How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    News Millions of dollars from Govt grants have been poured into M'boro

    GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    Technology Crowds young and old attended the Coast Drones Showcase