Purple loo to flush through businesses in Bay to beat cancer

Fraser Coast Chronicle general mgr. Brett Hanwright and editor Jordan Philp with the "Chronicle Warriors" Relay For Life Team toilet that could be coming to your business.

"WATCH out for the purple loo, it could be coming to you."

That's the message from Fraser Coast Chronicle's Relay for Life team member Vicki Seddon.

The newspaper's team, called the Chronicle Warriors, is sending a toilet throughout local businesses as a bit of cheeky fun in their fundraising efforts.

If the toilet pops up in your business, you have the option of either donating $30 to have it removed, or donating $40 to have the toilet moved to a business of your choice.

Ms Seddon said it could be the perfect prank.

"Open House did something similar for Daffodil Day, and we drew inspiration from that," Ms Seddon said. "If you want to prank a business, we will put it anywhere for you."

Ms Seddon expects to be building some serious muscle, and funds, in transporting the heavy toilet around.

Painted purple and decorated with flowers, keep your eyes open for it while out and about... and please make sure to not mistake it for an actual toilet.

All money will go towards Relay for Life.

The toilet will be on its journey right up to the Relay for Life Hervey Bay event on October 28-29.