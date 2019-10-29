Pursue your art studies further

Proud mum Sue Smith (left) and Trinity who previously received a Maryborough Regional Arts Council bursary from MRAC president Claire Morgan and MRAC publicity Roger Bowden (right).

FRASER Coast students have the opportunity to further their artistic studies with one of two bursaries available on application by the Maryborough Regional Arts Council.

The MRAC bursaries aims to provide an introduction to tertiary campus life and a chance for gifted Years 11 and 12 to receive top class tuition for a week in their preferred area of artistic endeavour.

Council member Roger Bowden said they had been making the bursaries available for 15 years.

“We’re gratified as most of the musicians have gone on to graduate from Queensland Conservatorium of Music resulting in careers in teaching or performance,” Mr Bowden said.

“Others have become journalists working at home and overseas and editing magazines in Ireland and Canada.”

The two $1200 bursaries go towards the cost of tuition and on-campus accommodation at the 2020 McGregor Summer Arts and Music Retreats held at USQ Toowoomba in early January 2020.

Full details covering courses, costs, accommodation etc for the guidance of applicants and their parents, can be found on artsworx.usq.edu.au.

Applications for consideration from interested Year 11 or 12 students must be received by November 29 and should be addressed to The Secretary, Maryborough Regional Arts Council Inc, 1 Wolseley St, Granville, 4650, Queensland.

Applications should be in writing indicating your choice of course and the reasons for that choice, your prior participation and achievements in competitions or group activities and details of aspirations you may hold for a future career in the arts.

You may choose to include wards, references, letters of recommendation, certificates of attainment or similar with your application.

Successful applicants will be announced December 2.

The bursaries are funded through MRAC’s Cinema Club’s monthly screenings of art house films, and other musical and cultural events including the recent Enchanting Evening of Arias and Duets where it was supported by 150 people.

The volunteer-run MRAC is into its fifth decade and presents top-class local, state, national and international artists to Maryborough catering to the musical, dance, dramatic and other cultural tastes of our community.

“Whatever profits MRAC makes are reinvested in presenting more cultural experiences for the community and mentoring our students by sponsoring bursaries and workshop attendances at various local and regional institutions.”